Lawrence Jones on 'Outnumbered': 'Kamala Harris is not ready for this moment'

"Fox & Friends" enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones commented Friday on Vice President Kamala Harris' now-viral exchange with a student about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Harris did not interject when the student accused Israel of "ethnic genocide," thanking her for "speaking your truth."

LAWRENCE JONES: This is Kamala Harris. She’s not prepared for the job. She’s a political chameleon and it gets her in trouble a lot. She’s often not prepared for these moments. This is why she was the first person out of the presidential primary. And if I’m the Biden administration—stop sending her out. She’s become a liability. I know she was there to bolster the ticket and to appeal to certain segments of the population, but she is not ready for this moment. When she is off-script she makes mistakes.

