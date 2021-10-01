Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Lawrence Jones on 'Outnumbered': 'Kamala Harris is not ready for this moment'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox & Friends reporter Lawrence Jones reacts to Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent viral exchange with a student regarding Israel

"Fox & Friends" enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones commented Friday on Vice President Kamala Harris' now-viral exchange with a student about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Harris did not interject when the student accused Israel of "ethnic genocide," thanking her for "speaking your truth."

KAMALA HARRIS APPLAUDS STUDENT, WHO ACCUSED ISRAEL OF 'ETHNIC GENOCIDE,' FOR SPEAKING 'YOUR TRUTH'

LAWRENCE JONES: This is Kamala Harris. She’s not prepared for the job. She’s a political chameleon and it gets her in trouble a lot. She’s often not prepared for these moments. This is why she was the first person out of the presidential primary. And if I’m the Biden administration—stop sending her out. She’s become a liability. I know she was there to bolster the ticket and to appeal to certain segments of the population, but she is not ready for this moment. When she is off-script she makes mistakes. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

‘Outnumbered’ rips Vice President Kamala Harris after Israel exchange goes viral Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.