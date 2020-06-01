Lawrence Jones urges law enforcement to separate Antifa's 'paid anarchists' from peaceful protesters

Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones on Monday blasted “paid anarchists” that are causing a distraction from the peaceful protests over George Floyd, who died while in police custody.

“Now we’re seeing bad actors come and distract and the president even noted that the majority that goes out here are peaceful people, but you have these anarchists that are paid to do a job,” Jones told “America’s Newsroom.”

Jones said that he watched a circulating video of an Antifa member being told by protestors to “stop,” “stop destroying the businesses,” and “you’re going to get us killed.”

“The guy looked at her and said, they’re going to kill you anyway,” Jones said.

“This is the disgusting behavior from these Antifa groups.”

President Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. government will designate the far-left group Antifa as a terrorist organization.

This comes as Trump has blamed Antifa for riots taking place across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn.

A resolution to designate Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization was introduced in the Senate in 2019, stating that Antifa "represents opposition to the democratic ideals of peaceful assembly and free speech for all[.]"

Jones said that Antifa has their own agenda, they have a mission, and are being funded by “outside groups.” Jones also mentioned that he was previously covering Antifa on the ground and saw the “same people” at multiple protests.

Jones said that business owners have been telling him that after Antifa destroys their establishment, they have noticed “bricks” that look foreign to them.

“There is this thing that they have been seeing that these bricks that they have not even ordered just appear in front of businesses. These same bricks have been used to destroy businesses,” Jones said.

“I don’t understand what the law enforcement officers are doing in these cities right now because if you go online, you can track their behavior. They need to separate [Antifa] from peaceful people.”