LAWRENCE JONES: Americans are fed up with the Democrats destroying their states and cities

Fox News host Lawrence Jones slammed Democratic policies that have led to "rising crime" on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."

LEE ZELDIN BLASTS NEW YORK GOV. KATHY HOCHUL OVER BEING LATE ON CRIME: ‘WE HAVE TO SAVE OUR STATE’

LAWRENCE JONES: Good evening America, and welcome to "Cross Country." So the midterms are only ten days away and Democrats still can't seem to understand the top issues facing our nation. Now, we've reported on them for years, but those on the left would rather ignore the facts and impose their own woke agenda on us. I've been talking to swing state voters all across the country – Democrats, Republicans, independents. And one thing is clear Americans are fed up with the Democrats destroying their states and cities with their radical policies.

So with rising crime terrorizing cities all across the country, you'd think this would be a slam dunk for candidates.

Look, we all have to take the L sometimes. Just admit that your progressive experiment failed, to turn things around and help your constituents, it's that simple.

But apparently that's just too much to ask, even when you might be the Democrat who finally flips New York red.