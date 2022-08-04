Lauren Boebert: Only way Republicans lose in November is if they start acting like Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., explained the success of the America First movement and what issues Republicans should focus on heading into the midterms on "The Ingraham Angle" alongside Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

REP. LAUREN BOEBERT: These are the people who have traded their party’s platforms for a lie. I’m not surprised that America First candidates are winning. No one should be surprised by that because they are wanting to put America first and get our country back on track. That is what is most important. And it is not extreme, it is not far-right to want to do the right thing. It’s okay to say that it’s wrong to mutilate our children.

It’s okay to say that parents should be in charge of our children’s education. It’s good to say that we need to lower inflation and not do so by spending another $800 billion. So I’m okay with doing the right thing, and that's what our party needs to get back to. The only way we lose the midterms in November is if Republicans start acting like Democrats and start appeasing them and their voters because they're afraid of a hit-piece.

