Lauren Boebert: Last week was the most productive week I've experienced in Congress

Reps. Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert elaborate on the One Member Motion to Vacate rule that just passed in Congress and why Kevin McCarthy's concessions were so important prior to receiving the title of speaker of the House on "The Ingraham Angle."

REP. MATT GAETZ: Just moments ago, we passed the rules for the hundred and 18th Congress and those included the enforcement mechanism of the one member motion to vacate. Now, I don't anticipate that we'll ever have to use that, but it gives us the opportunity to ensure that our goals regarding policy, procedure and personnel are met. We're going to have votes on term limits, balanced budgets, internal enforcement of our immigration laws. None of those things would have happened if we had caved on Monday. But by getting these concessions and coming to a stronger place, the house is in a stronger position.

REP. LAUREN BOEBERT: This empowers every individual member of Congress, even the Democrats. That single member motion to vacate is for them as well. These single subject legislation pieces that we're going to see. This is something that we have in 47 state legislatures. To have it on a federal level is massive. So I'm proud that we took a few extra days to make sure that we get this right. It may look like chaos and dysfunction, but I'm a mom of four boys that's a part of my everyday life. And really last week was the most productive week I have experienced in Congress.

