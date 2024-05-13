LAURA INGRAHAM: NY vs. Trump was 'a bomb from day one'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Michael Cohen’s recording of former President Trump did not prove anything in court Monday on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: "Jughead's in a jam" -- that's the focus of tonight's "Angle." ... The big moment in court today was supposed to be the playing of a taped conversation that Michael Cohen recorded between Trump and himself back in 2016 (yeah, eight years ago), where they can be heard talking about how they would buy the rights to Karen McDougal's story. On the tape, Cohen can be heard explaining to the then presidential candidate his plans to form an LLC through which he would finance the purchase of the rights to that woman's story.

...

MICHAEL COHEN'S CREDIBILITY ISSUES, BRAZEN TIKTOK USAGE RAISE MEDIA EYEBROWS AHEAD OF TESTIMONY

None of the hype amounted to anything. None of it proved anything.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ironically, Alvin Bragg hopes that Jughead is his fixer, that Michael Cohen can help deliver a guilty verdict in a case that was a bomb from day one. Now, only the radical, far-left legal mind would think that a convicted perjurer and a nutty porn star should be considered serious people, let alone help decide the next presidential election.