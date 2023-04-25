LAURA INGRAHAM: A weaker, poorer America is the new normal under Biden

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shares how the country has changed since President Biden took office and how Americans are paying the "tremendous cost" for him on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: So let me get this straight. This is a slogan — I'm kind of making it up, but here it is: "Vote Biden-Harris. Together we can protect you from the populists." Now for hardcore leftists that may have some appeal, but most voters are going to see that — like any protection racket — Biden's comes with a tremendous cost. One that Biden's voters are paying every day, and it is steep. You got lower wages, higher prices, pessimism, war, a weaker geopolitical position, more crime, empty office buildings, failing schools — oh yeah, and corruption.

BIDEN'S NEW ‘ULTRA-MAGA’ LABEL CAME AFTER SIX MONTHS OF LIBERAL-FUNDED FOCUS GROUP RESEARCH: REPORT

And that's only the beginning. The price is only going to go up in a Biden second term as his green thugs go after gas-powered cars, gas stoves, air conditioning and the suburbs. Got to get rid of those. Furthermore, once he doesn't have to face the voters again, he's going to be free to relaunch his longstanding surrender — oh, sorry, partnership with President Xi and the CCP. And what does that mean? That means bye-bye, American jobs; hello, Chinese control.

So three years ago, a lot of Americans voted for Biden, hoping that he was going to return things to normal. But now we know for Biden, this is normal. A weaker, poorer America that staggers from one disaster to another. Three years of Biden? My goodness, it's bad enough. Do Americans really want another term?