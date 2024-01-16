LAURA INGRAHAM: It's time for some serious soul searching by Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says it is time for Nikki Haley and Gov. Ron DeSantis to step aside in the 2024 presidential race on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: If beating Joe Biden is really their goal, then it's time for some serious soul-searching by Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. Now, let's start with DeSantis . He outperformed last night. He beat Nikki Haley's war chest, so he has a lot to be proud of. As a candidate on the trail, he worked his butt off and people forget how young he is. So, with what, three more years as Florida's governor, he can build an even greater track record of success in that very important state.

So, a future in the Republican Party for him could be really bright, but he's simply not going to be president this time around. I know it's hard to hear. You work really hard for it. It's not happening. Trump is simply too powerful and has endured too much. Voters aren't going to turn their backs on him at this point and every day that Ron DeSantis stays on the campaign trail criticizing Trump is a day that hurts Ron DeSantis' political future. He doesn't gain anything from it, that's for sure and Trump, he's not hurt by it at all.

So, it's time to step aside and endorse Trump. Waiting for South Carolina, it's a colossal waste of time. It's a waste of money and frankly, it's a waste of your future political capital. As for Nikki Haley, my advice is this: Stop listening to your high-priced campaign consultants who are telling you what they think you want to hear. Now, I know these people, and I'm telling you, they fly around on their private planes on the money that they make from these candidates, and they tell their clients to repeat silly lines.