LAURA INGRAHAM: This attorney had close personal and professional ties to the Biden family

LAURA INGRAHAM: Conflicts and corruption — that's the focus of tonight's "Angle"... Every day it seems that important new details are trickling out about the source of Biden's finances and today, we have potential new insights into why that Delaware U.S. attorney's office blocked or at least slow-walked the investigation into Hunter Biden .

Courtesy of the House Oversight Committee's investigation, we now know that at least one top attorney in David Weiss' office had close personal and professional ties to the Biden family . Meet Alexander Mackler, a 2014 grad of William and Mary Law School. The Washington Examiner reports that Mackler's LinkedIn page says that he appears to have spent years working in the Delaware U.S. Attorney's Office, including during the months when whistleblowers in the office took up an investigation of Hunter Biden, but was he really that close to the Bidens?

He was just the press secretary for Sen. Joe Biden. He was just a legal counsel for VP Joe Biden, and in 2010, he was only the manager of the late Beau Biden's campaign for Delaware AG all before joining Weiss' office as they were kicking off the investigation into Hunter Biden — and it gets even better. Mackler worked on the Biden-Harris transition team in 2020 and even helped the Biden administration create its — wait for it — blueprint for its Department of Justice. Now, in other words, Mackler was involved at almost every juncture of Joe Biden's political life for the past 15 years…

According to Sarah Bedford at the Washington Examiner, Mackler also appeared to have a close personal relationship with Hunter Biden. Now, in emails found on Hunter's laptop, Mackler corresponded frequently with Hunter Biden and also his business associates and even referred to Hunter fondly as a brother. Now, wow, that sure was convenient, don't you think?