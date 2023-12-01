LAURA INGRAHAM: Things are looking pretty grim for Biden

FOX News host Laura Ingraham reveals why former President Trump is leading, despite political and media attacks against him, on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: They thought demonizing Trump as Hitler was going to work, right? They thought that indicting Trump four times was going to work. They thought that throwing his supporters in jail, some of them in solitary confinement for months, that that would work. And they thought being upbeat about the economy, just lying about the economy... was going to work, but none of it has worked. None of it has helped Biden.

FETTERMAN DEMANDS SEN. MENENDEZ TO BE EXPELLED FROM SENATE ON ‘THE VIEW’: ‘SENATOR FOR EGYPT NOT NEW JERSEY’

Salaries aren't keeping up with the costs for groceries, gas, insurance, your cell phone bill. Migrants are everywhere, sleeping everywhere. Fentanyl overdoses are soaring. No wonder Biden has gotten weaker, and of course, Trump has gotten stronger. He's been leading or tied with Biden since early September. Today in the RCP average, he's up almost 2 points. Now, the more legal hurdles Trump faces, it's amazing the more resilient his poll numbers seem to be.

Today, the D.C. Circuit, though, ruled that Trump is not protected by presidential immunity against plaintiffs who claim damages from the January 6 riot. Now, all of these suits are absurd. They should be dismissed. Any lawyer who files them should be sanctioned, but it's all part of the lawfare being waged to take down Trump, but again, I only bring this up because the voters are tuning it out. Most know that this process is unfair and most know that things were better with the economy, with foreign policy and at the border when Trump was president. So, naturally, they are in complete panic at the White House, and when you add the disturbing pro-Hamas, anti-Israel sentiment among young people boiling up everywhere, well, things are looking pretty grim for Biden.