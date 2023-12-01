Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Biden campaign has 'massive failure of messaging,' especially 'Bidenomics': Liberal NY Times columnist

Columnist Charles Blow responded to polling which he called 'frightening' for Biden's re-election

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Gavin Newsom gives President Biden’s overall presidency an ‘A’ grade Video

Gavin Newsom gives President Biden’s overall presidency an ‘A’ grade

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom grade the Biden presidency on 'Hannity.'

New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow bashed President Biden's campaign for terrible messaging in the media and "disastrous branding," especially on the economy. 

"This has been, among other things, a massive failure of messaging," Blow wrote in a Wednesday column. "It’s not enough to inundate voters by repeating, over and over, lists of bills passed, steps taken and amounts allocated or spent. Campaigning by spreadsheet is mind numbing. How do people feel? What do they feel? That has to be the basis of any successful electoral appeal."

"But the Biden team hasn’t taken that tack," Blow continued. "Instead, it engages in disastrous branding like ‘Bidenomics,’ trying and failing to convince people that they should feel better than they do because some of the top-line economic indicators are positive, even when the bottom line, for many households — the cost of groceries, how far a paycheck stretches, whether buying a house is possible — is still precarious and efforts to numb that feeling with numbers can come off as callous and aloof."

WATCH: BIDEN SHIFTS BLAME AWAY FROM ADMINISTRATION AFTER ADMITTING PRICES 'STILL TOO HIGH'

Biden and Harris

New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow bashed President Biden's campaign for terrible messaging in the media and "disastrous branding," especially on the economy.  (Left: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Right: (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images))

Blow also responded directly to "recent polling on the 2024 election" which he called "frightening and disconcerting."

A New York Times poll released early in November set off a media firestorm after it found that former President Donald Trump holds sizable leads over President Biden in five of the six most important battleground states. Trump leads Biden by a whopping 10 points in Nevada, six points in Georgia, five points in both Arizona and Michigan, and four points in Pennsylvania. Biden's sole lead is in Wisconsin, where he beats Trump by two points. 

Biden defeated Trump in all six states during the 2020 election. Combining the polling in all six states gives Trump a 48-44 lead over Biden.

AMERICANS AREN’T HAPPIER ABOUT BIDEN ECONOMY DESPITE MAJOR MEDIA OUTLETS TELLING THEM HOW GOOD THEY HAVE IT

Standing next to CS Wind employees, US President Joe Biden speaks about Bidenomics at CS Wind on November 29, 2023 in Pueblo, Colorado. CS Wind, the largest wind turbine tower manufacturer in the world, recently announced they were expanding operations as a direct result of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Standing next to CS Wind employees, US President Joe Biden speaks about Bidenomics at CS Wind on November 29, 2023 in Pueblo, Colorado. CS Wind, the largest wind turbine tower manufacturer in the world, recently announced they were expanding operations as a direct result of the Inflation Reduction Act.  (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Blow advised Biden's campaign that "successful candidates" in any presidential race "are generally those aligned with the electorate at that moment." 

"That was Biden in 2020," he explained, "but it is not at all clear that it will be him in 2024 — not so much because he has changed but because the appetite of many voters has."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One issue that prominent Democrats have warned Biden about is his stance on the Israel-Hamas war. Liberal Congressman Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., a supporter of a potential cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, has criticized Biden. "Young people – they want peace, they want justice, they want a diplomatic response to what’s going on," Bowman said in November.

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.