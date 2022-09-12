Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: This is sort of a reverse Robin Hood situation

Ingraham highlights the Left's green energy scam

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
We’re vulnerable because democrats sabotaged our homegrown energy and The green warriors in the Biden Administration are about to run into the buzz saw of the American electorate in November.

Laura Ingraham highlighted how Kamala Harris and the Left are continuing to push their green energy agenda despite now real blueprint for effectively replacing our current energy sources on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Because when Kamala and the left, invoke environmental justice, watch your wallet and be prepared for a more miserable life for you and your family. What they plan to do is to take more of what you earned and give it to others, namely their connected friends and their political donors. It's sort of like a reverse Robin Hood situation. 

What it doesn't mean is that your life is going to improve or that you're going to have more money in your pocket. We already know that they want to ban cars. They want to ban natural gas hookups in your home. They want to ban leaf blowers, ranching, beef, grass, lawns. But ditching oil and gas in rapid transition is just going to require inflation-stoking spending in multiples of what they've already rammed through. Now, courtesy of influential liberal columnist Ezra Klein we have the zany blueprint for how they hope to radically change the way you and your family live. Big decarbonization strategy, he wrote in The New York Times. 

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - NOVEMBER 07:  Vice President-elect Kamala Harris takes the stage before President-elect Biden addresses the nation from the Chase Center November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. After four days of counting the high volume of mail-in ballots in key battleground states due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race was called for Biden after a contentious election battle against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

At its core is simply this: right now, 60% of electricity comes from fossil fuels. We need to rebuild our electrical grid around clean sources, and then we need to triple or quadruple the total amount of electricity we generate an almost unimaginably large buildup of wind and solar power. He's right about that. It's unimaginable, let alone obscenely expensive. And how much of the American landscape, pray tell, will be eaten up by this so-called clean revolution?

