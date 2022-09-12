LAURA INGRAHAM: This is sort of a reverse Robin Hood situation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham highlighted how Kamala Harris and the Left are continuing to push their green energy agenda despite now real blueprint for effectively replacing our current energy sources on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: DEMOCRATS ARE CRATERING, AND YET THEY WANT EVERYONE TO BELIEVE THAT THE OPPOSITE IS TRUE

LAURA INGRAHAM: Because when Kamala and the left, invoke environmental justice, watch your wallet and be prepared for a more miserable life for you and your family. What they plan to do is to take more of what you earned and give it to others, namely their connected friends and their political donors. It's sort of like a reverse Robin Hood situation.

What it doesn't mean is that your life is going to improve or that you're going to have more money in your pocket. We already know that they want to ban cars. They want to ban natural gas hookups in your home. They want to ban leaf blowers, ranching, beef, grass, lawns. But ditching oil and gas in rapid transition is just going to require inflation-stoking spending in multiples of what they've already rammed through. Now, courtesy of influential liberal columnist Ezra Klein we have the zany blueprint for how they hope to radically change the way you and your family live. Big decarbonization strategy, he wrote in The New York Times.

At its core is simply this: right now, 60% of electricity comes from fossil fuels. We need to rebuild our electrical grid around clean sources, and then we need to triple or quadruple the total amount of electricity we generate an almost unimaginably large buildup of wind and solar power. He's right about that. It's unimaginable, let alone obscenely expensive. And how much of the American landscape, pray tell, will be eaten up by this so-called clean revolution?

