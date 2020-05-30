Laura Ingraham says Americans 'disgusted' by Floyd death -- and by those looking to 'push an agenda'

America needs a "change of heart," Laura Ingraham said Friday night in reaction to the rioting that broke out across the country after George Floyd's death earlier this week.

Ingraham began Friday's "The Ingraham Angle" by asking why some in the media are avoiding criticizing the rioters, noting the impact their destruction has had on minority-owned businesses and the safety of people living in the community where unrest occurred.

"So why do people then in authority at times actually sound like they're bending over backwards to avoid calling out those people who are dishonoring the memory of victims like George Floyd?" Ingraham said. "They're holding back from actually calling out new acts of crime that are trying to co-opt a peaceful civil rights movement. Why do people even try to excuse that?"

A citywide curfew in Minneapolis appeared to be ignored Friday night as crowds continued to gather and set fires -- continuing three days of chaotic demonstrations following the death of Floyd that included the torching of a police station Thursday night.

Ingraham said Americans are paying attention to what's happening across the nation and especially what happened to Floyd.

"Now, I think the nation is is paying attention. They're watching this very closely. They're disgusted by Floyd's killing and thank the good Lord that they are," Ingraham said. "And they're disgusted by those who seek to use that pain as a pretext to push an agenda, whether it's Antifa or is it just random anarchists or people who just want to cause trouble, violence against innocent persons or property."

Ingraham said America needs a "spiritual awakening."

"But more than anything, we see the images of what's happening tonight. We need a change of heart," she said. "We need a spiritual reawakening. All of us. And I mean all of us. We need to foster a greater sense of respect for each other as human beings.

"Now, can that type of reawakening be legislated?" she added. "Well, I think if it could have been, I'm sure former presidents, including President Obama, would have tried."