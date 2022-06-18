Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Laura Ingraham: We had peace and prosperity and we can have it again

Laura Ingraham highlights how the Democratic Party set America on a dangerous course

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Angle: Party of Despair Video

Angle: Party of Despair

Democrats have worked from Day One to lower our standard of living, to diminish our freedom and radically alter the American landscape.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham explained how the far-left of the Democratic Party set America on a "disastrous path" and that we can have "peace and prosperity again" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: That was one of the most irresponsible comments I've heard in a long time, and that's a long list. We wholeheartedly reject this dark and pessimistic view of our country. Now, what ails America is the agenda of the far-left progressives, the fanatics that have taken the Democratic Party hostage and set us on this disastrous path we now find ourselves on. Look, we don't have to have $6-a-gallon gas. 

LAURA INGRAHAM ASKS WHERE THE JOE-MENTUM IS

We don't have to have a president who is a complete embarrassment on the world stage. We certainly don't have to have criminals owning our streets. We know we don't have to have an open border. Back in 2019 pre-pandemic, we had none of those things and we had low unemployment, rising wages, higher optimism, no inflation. You know what we had? We had peace and prosperity and we can have it again. 

Haitian migrants continue to cross across the US-Mexico border on the Rio Grande as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico on September 20, 2021. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

Haitian migrants continue to cross across the US-Mexico border on the Rio Grande as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico on September 20, 2021. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Angle: Party of Despair Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.