Laura Ingraham: We had peace and prosperity and we can have it again

Laura Ingraham explained how the far-left of the Democratic Party set America on a "disastrous path" and that we can have "peace and prosperity again" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: That was one of the most irresponsible comments I've heard in a long time, and that's a long list. We wholeheartedly reject this dark and pessimistic view of our country. Now, what ails America is the agenda of the far-left progressives, the fanatics that have taken the Democratic Party hostage and set us on this disastrous path we now find ourselves on. Look, we don't have to have $6-a-gallon gas.

We don't have to have a president who is a complete embarrassment on the world stage. We certainly don't have to have criminals owning our streets. We know we don't have to have an open border. Back in 2019 pre-pandemic, we had none of those things and we had low unemployment, rising wages, higher optimism, no inflation. You know what we had? We had peace and prosperity and we can have it again.

