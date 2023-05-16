Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Our leaders are trying to intimidate everyone who disagrees with them

Ingraham says the only thing the Democratic Party has to offer is fear

Fox News host Laura Ingraham explains how fear controls people on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shares why the government wants to keep people "scared and helpless" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, remember at the peak of the Depression, what President Franklin Roosevelt said at his first inaugural? 

He understood that governing by fear is not governing at all. Instead, our leaders are trying to intimidate everyone who disagrees with them into keeping silent. They don't want to answer your questions. They don't want to give you reasons for their orders or their edicts. No, they just want you to shut up and do what you're told. Now it's a long way from the days when Norman Rockwell — remember he celebrated freedom of speech for the average American? But back then, Norman Rockwell was a liberal. But liberals today, they don't want to hear from the average American. Look at what they did to parents at school board meetings. 

NEWLY DISCOVERED FOOTAGE OFFERS RARE GLIMPSE OF FDR WALKING AT THE WHITE HOUSE

Still, our leaders can only threaten us as long as they have power and the American people can take that power away. We will have the federal government eventually that works for the people, that protects their interests, that seeks to improve their standard of living, or we're going to continue to be ruled by a political class that essentially despises us. FDR would not recognize his party today because we've gone from the only thing we have to fear is fear itself to the only thing we have to offer is fear. 

