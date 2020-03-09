Laura Ingraham on how Trump could protect Americans from coronavirus' economic repurcussions

Fox News Laura Ingraham on Monday gave President Trump advice on how to protect Americans from the economic repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Call Pelosi and Schumer, bring them back to the White House,” Ingraham said, calling for Congress to pass an infrastructure bill during her monologue on the “Ingraham Angle.”

Ingraham also praised Trump for proposing a temporary payroll tax cut for workers and urged the commander in chief to push House Democrats to pass the legislation.

‘THE VIEW’ HOST JOY BEHAR SLAMS 'MENACE' TRUMP, GOP OVER CORONAVIRUS: ‘OUR GOVERNMENT IS SCREWING UP’

“A targeted payroll tax cut would put more money in Americans pockets -- an important stimulus in rocky times,” she said.

Trump said Monday evening that he will be meeting with congressional leaders on Tuesday to press them about what can be done to help the economy as it struggles amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump said that he plans to meet with Senate leadership on Wednesday to discuss a payroll tax cut, small business aid and help for hourly workers who might become sick.

Ingraham also said that Trump should advance industrial policy that incentivizes companies to bring companies back to America in order to become less dependent on global markets and become more self-sufficient.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingraham said that the migrant crisis needs to be addressed to avoid putting burdens on schools and the healthcare system.

“Thousands are still getting in and impossible to screen completely.”

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.