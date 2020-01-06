Laura Ingraham on Democrat reaction to Soleimani killing

Laura Ingraham returned Monday night and weighed in on President Trump's decision to order the airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week and the reaction from Democrats who are unhappy with his decision.

"Democrats accuse the president of acting precipitously... and destabilizing the region, which isn't surprising," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle." "If Trump says the sky is up, they're going to say it's down."

TRUMP NOTIFIES CONGRESS OF WARNING AFTER LAWMAKERS SAID THEY WEREN'T INFORMED ABOUT SOLEIMANI IN ADVANCE

"He [Trump] made a calculation that as long as this general was alive, things would be more dangerous for the United States," Ingraham said. "Soleimani, he was not acting as a brake on the Iranian regime. He was acting as an accelerant."

The host cited a friend who argued that the Democrats' position on the topic may be a reason to pull all troops from the region.

"But if our position right now if we listen to the Democrats is that we cannot eliminate a known and unrepentant terrorist for fear of reprisals from his homeland, then that means the situation in the region is truly hopeless," Ingraham said. "And thus, if that's what we believe, then we should agree. All of us on an immediate withdrawal of all troops from the region. Period."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingraham called on Trump to trust his judgment.

"It's important that the president listens to his judgment here, that he doesn't listen to the same people who got sucked into Iraq in the first place. The Bush doctrine is dead. And Trump helped bury it," Ingraham said. "The president, I think, is very smart, very smart enough to know that another war of choice or needless escalation will end up harming American interests, not to speak of his reelection chances. America first, America safe. America strategic, America, smart."