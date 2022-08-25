Laura Ingraham: Whenever a Democrat claims to be a moderate, they are lying

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham sounded off on U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan portraying himself as a "moderate Democrat" against "real populist" J.D. Vance on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Here's an Angle: rule of thumb. Whenever a Democrat in an election year claims to be a sensible moderate or claims that he's going to challenge his party's orthodoxy, he's lying. National Review's headline today made me howl. Moderate Democrats come out against Biden's out-of-touch student loan forgiveness.

LAURA INGRAHAM: OUR FREEDOM TO TRAVEL AS FAR AS WE WANT, WHENEVER WE WANT, IS UNDER ATTACK

They go on to quote Ohio Democrat and Senate candidate Tim Ryan, who claimed yesterday that the Biden debt cancelation sends the wrong message to the millions of Ohioans without a degree working just as hard to make ends meet. Now, Ryan thinks voters are really stupid. He voted with Pelosi and Biden 100% of the time this Congress. Yeah. And yet now, because he's running against a real populist in J.D. Vance, he's trying to morph into being one himself. It's all lies.

The truth is, if he's elected, Ryan, just like all the other pretend moderates out there, will be another sure vote for the Biden agenda. And Biden's doddering demeanor is so bad these days that Democrats who are up for re-election are saying, "Thanks, but no thanks, Joe," to any personal appearances by the leader of their own party, if you can believe it. Mark Kelly in Arizona couldn't bring himself to tell the truth when asked about Biden joining him on the campaign trail.

