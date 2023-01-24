LAURA INGRAHAM: Not Havin' Gavin

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticizing the 2nd Amendment following mass shootings in his state on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: If [Newsom's] the Democrats' post-Biden plan B, they're in trouble. Leaders take charge, and when necessary, they take responsibility. But what does he do? He takes lowbrow potshots. When he wasn't blaming the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution, he was gaslighting the First. Attacking the free press — well, the one network that consistently holds him accountable, telling an ABC affiliate in California that it's a disgrace what we say at Fox every night.

He said, "There's xenophobia, there's racial priming" — whatever that is — "What they've done to perpetuate crime and violence in this country."

CALIFORNIA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM SAYS 2ND AMENDMENT IS ‘BECOMING SUICIDE PACT’ FOLLOWING MONTEREY PARK SHOOTING

What? Xenophobia? Racial priming? Newsom immediately tried to tie the attacks to right-wing Trump supporters. And, of course, other top Democrats did the same. Anti-gun zealot Chuck Schumer tweeted about the need to stand up to bigotry and hate, and the odious Adam Schiff claimed AAPI bigotry was a possible motive in the shootings. And with Newsom and the gang's reflexive call for more gun control, even CBS and MSNBC had to admit that California already has the strictest gun laws in the country.

