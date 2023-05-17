LAURA INGRAHAM: More minority voters are beginning to see how much they lose sticking with Democrats

Fox News host Laura Ingraham explains why voters in liberal-led cities are being "betrayed by the politicians they empower" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: So many hard-working minorities have been victims of hideous assaults, assaults committed by career criminals. By the way, career criminals who Alvin Bragg treats as though they were the real victims. Forget the hard-working people, because in his mind, the streets, the subways, the buses — they belong to the criminals. If you use any of them, you're taking your life into your own hands. Frankly, it's your fault. And if you fight back — oh, boy, you'll probably be the one who gets thrown in jail. That poor bodega clerk Jose Alba, who fought back last July against a thug who would have robbed and brutalized him.

BODEGA TRADE GROUP LEADER URGES NYC MEMBERS TO ARM THEMSELVES

He narrowly escaped the same fate as Daniel Penny. Now, think about it. All that guy wanted to do: make a decent living, support his family and come home alive at the end of the day. That there was even a five-minute-long debate about whether he should have been charged is obscene. Now, thankfully, New Yorkers who've been living in this crime spree were up in arms and rallied to support Mr. Alba, causing Alvin Bragg to drop the murder charges against him. But signs of discontent among minority voters aren't limited to crime. Look what happened after residents discovered illegals were being housed in school gymnasiums. Reports that as many as 20 gyms were going to be used for this purpose.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

…

Everybody knows that Democrats support liberal immigration policies and that they like open borders because they want votes and their donors want cheap labor. The only force capable of closing the floodgates is an angry and, frankly, energized American electorate. And more Blacks and Latinos are beginning to see just how much they had to lose by sticking with the Democrats — and, of course, their destructive policies. Now look no further than what's going on in another left-wing paradise: Chicago. They value fraudulent asylum seekers over their everyday residents.