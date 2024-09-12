LAURA INGRAHAM: Merrick Garland confirmed everything that Donald Trump has warned about

Fox News host Laura Ingraham gives her take on how the "weaponization" of the legal system has played out against former President Trump on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The weaponization of the legal system against Donald Trump has backfired royally on the Democrats as more Americans see the cases against him for what they are: political payback. Of course, Trump wasn't shy about calling this out at the debate, which meant Kamala Harris' chief surrogate over at the DOJ felt the need to respond…

GARLAND CLAIMS DOJ REAFFIRMING ITS ‘NORMS’ DESPITE SERIES OF CONTROVERSIES

I mean, you can't make this up. But making this appearance today, just a few days after the debate, is just another in a long line of missteps by this attorney general. Because if he's worried about the declining reputation of the DOJ, he only made things worse and merely confirmed everything that Donald Trump has been warning about. Now, remember back to 2015 when Donald Trump came down that escalator when he announced his first run for the presidency. He based his campaign then, and I think it's still based on, two ideas.

First, that the people in charge in D.C. had failed to defend and advance the interests of the United States. And number two, that he believed the reason they failed was because they put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people. And of course, number three, that he was the right person to turn it all around. In the nine years since then, the D.C. establishment now backing the Harris campaign, of course, has repeatedly proven Trump correct. They failed to build a strong economy. They have failed to stand up to China.

They have failed to defend our borders. They failed to protect the credibility of our legal system, and they failed to win their wars of choice. And the reason for all this failure is not just incompetence, but there's plenty of that. It's also malevolence. And despite her well-rehearsed lines and practiced facial expressions, and there were a lot of those, Kamala Harris did not seem to move a lot of the working-class people who don't seem very impressed by Taylor Swift or vibes. What they want are results.