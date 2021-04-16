Ingraham: Leftists are teaching our kids to be 'uneducated, militant, angry, entitled and totally ungrateful'

Laura Ingraham opened Friday's edition of "The Ingraham Angle" by detailing how "woke" progressive teachers and professors are undermining America's next generation.

INGRAHAM: Leftists exploited the tragic death of George Floyd and pressured institutions at all levels of society to check boxes on diversity, equity and inclusion, and if they didn't, well, they risked being smeared as racist.

But schools are where the future really begins for the neo-Marxists because they want to completely reorder American society, and they need a lot of recruits to do it. They know that to really end the old normal, with its objective standards and the primacy of the nuclear family, focus on Western civilization, they have to indoctrinate our kids to hate traditional American institutions -- and also hate history -- as much as they do. That means kids need to be saturated with books about police brutality, and they'll provide a handy anti-racist reading list for grades three to five. And of course, no curriculum would be complete if it didn't teach kids how to become professional social justice agitators.

...

The sad fact is, all this critical race theory nonsense, it's not going to do a darn thing to help kids live better, more productive, more harmonious lives. American education, run by mostly progressive nightmares and the unions, it's been on a slow downward slide for decades. We all know that compared to other countries, we're getting our butts kicked in key areas. A 2019 U.S. News study showed that U.S. students rank 30th in math, 8th in reading and 11th in science. Now, that translates to performing slightly above average in reading and science and slightly below average in mathematics, with no real improvement in those subjects over many years. Now, this is despite everything we do and all the money we spend on U.S. education.

My friends, this simply cannot continue unless we want our kids to grow up to be uneducated, militant, angry, entitled and totally ungrateful kids and as adults. What's being done to our children, from the absurd COVID school closures to this, is just its own form of child abuse and those responsible for those policies and those getting rich off this hateful propaganda, they should be run out of the schools by parents who know better.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LAURA'S FULL MONOLOGUE