LAURA INGRAHAM: The left depends on a fourth branch of government, the administrative branch

Laura exposes 'Operation Get Trump'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Laura: For the left, Democracy is an outcome, not a process

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out attacks against the former president on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham breaks down how democracy is a process for conservatives, but an outcome for liberals on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: From Biden's allies in the DOJ to his collaborators in the press, we're going to get to phase two of "Operation Get Trump" because it's already underway. So, if the DOJ can't indict him out of the race, it's going to be up to the regime media to step up and wound him badly politically. That means framing his presidency as an existential threat to democracy. How many times have I heard that? Imagine if that were a drinking game.  

TRUMP SAYS HE IS DOJ JAN. 6 GRAND JURY INVESTIGATION TARGET 

 

Remember, the founders only set out three branches of government: the judicial, the legislative and the executive. Article Two — read it, fellas — gives the president the authority over the executive branch. After all, he's the nation's chief executive. Still with me? But the left depends on a fourth branch of government, don't they? The administrative branch. They expect that branch will stop policies they don't like and they don't want being implemented. 

For us conservatives, democracy is a process. You vote, hope your vote is counted, then elected officials are supposed to do what the voters want — what they campaigned on. But for the left, democracy is an outcome. If it's not dedicated to the goal of the global elites, it's a dictatorship or it's fascist. It's all so predictable. 

