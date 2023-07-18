LAURA INGRAHAM: The left depends on a fourth branch of government, the administrative branch

Fox News host Laura Ingraham breaks down how democracy is a process for conservatives, but an outcome for liberals on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: From Biden's allies in the DOJ to his collaborators in the press, we're going to get to phase two of " Operation Get Trump " because it's already underway. So, if the DOJ can't indict him out of the race, it's going to be up to the regime media to step up and wound him badly politically. That means framing his presidency as an existential threat to democracy. How many times have I heard that? Imagine if that were a drinking game.

Remember, the founders only set out three branches of government: the judicial, the legislative and the executive. Article Two — read it, fellas — gives the president the authority over the executive branch. After all, he's the nation's chief executive. Still with me? But the left depends on a fourth branch of government, don't they? The administrative branch. They expect that branch will stop policies they don't like and they don't want being implemented.

