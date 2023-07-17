Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Liberal podcaster shocked by co-host's prediction that Trump will drop presidential run: 'What?!'

Co-host Scott Galloway said he won't run 'under the auspices of a plea deal'

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Donald Trump speaks out following indictment Video

Donald Trump speaks out following indictment

 Fox News’ Bret Baier discusses highlights of his interview with former President Trump on ‘The Story’

Podcast host and NYU professor Scott Galloway boldly predicted that Donald Trump won't end up running for president in exchange for a plea deal during an episode of the "Pivot" podcast on Friday.

During Galloway and Kara Swisher's podcast, Swisher asked her co-host about his prediction.

"I think President Trump is not going to run for president under the auspices of a plea deal," Galloway said, before Swisher loudly exclaimed, "What?!" 

"Where is that coming from?" she continued in a clip flagged by Mediaite. "No one says that stuff."

Journalist Kara Swisher Women's Summit NYC

Kara Swisher appeared shocked by podcast co-host Scott Galloway's prediction that Trump wouldn't run in 2024.  (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs)

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP SAYS INDICTMENT IS 'ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL'

Galloway told Swisher that former New Jersey governor and GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie had said something similar. 

"I actually think Governor Christie is going to surpass DeSantis and be the number two. But I don’t think it will matter… I don’t understand and can’t empathize with President Trump, but I know how old rich men think," Galloway said.

"He has a very nice life, and his life can be going back to golf and sycophants and having sex with porn stars, which I think is a good thing… I’m not being cynical. I would like to do more of that at some point in my life," he continued. 

Galloway added that Trump could also live under the threat of prison. 

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Independence Day Spectacular on Friday, June 30, 2023 in Pickens, S.C. (Sam Wolfe for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

TRUMP INDICTED ON FEDERAL CHARGES RELATED TO DOCUMENT HANDLING AND OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

"I think the laws specifically around these state secrets, I think that he has it, running for president and the momentum he has is real leverage of power and I think he's going to cash that leverage of power for a plea deal that includes no jail time," he predicted. 

He also claimed that the Department of Justice or "whoever is in charge" would likely say, "this is just bad for America" and give him a deal with no jail time. 

"If he goes to jail for one year, it's probably a death sentence. I don't think someone at this age ever recovers from being incarcerated," Galloway continued. 

Trump pleaded not guilty in April to charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office related to alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. 

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump was also indicted on 37 federal counts in June, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.

Swisher said her co-host's remarks were a "big prediction" and repeated that, "no one is saying this." 

"To try and cut out the noise and just say, OK, here’s a very wealthy man is 76 or 77. And here’s a political map that shows even if he’s the nominee, even if he runs for president, is most likely going to lose. And here’s someone representing the DOJ who’s gathered everybody and has the rights to negotiate on behalf of the states and the federal government and says, look, we’re going to do a plea deal. You’re going to do this X, Y, and Z, but it doesn’t involve jail time, and you’re going to leave the public stage," Galloway added.

"And that, to me, feels like a pretty good deal for everybody, because if he runs, and he loses, and these cases keep going and the DOJ has no reason to let up and the guy has some, you know, several hundred very angry people funded to the gills and media going after him constantly are like, ‘We would really like to see you in jail. We would really like to.’ If there’s a one in ten chance of that, that is a very big motivator," he concluded.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.