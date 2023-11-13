San Francisco-area dance troupe rappels on side of Transamerica Pyramid building in death-defying performance

A group of entertainers were seen Monday dancing and rappelling on the side of San Francisco's most iconic skyscrapers in a death-defying performance.

Members of BANDALOPP, an Oakland-based dance troupe, rappelled up and down the Transamerica Pyramid building, the city's second-tallest, on Monday afternoon.

The San Francisco Police Department said the perforce was a permitted event, posting on X" "Don't be alarmed, enjoy the show!"

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Transamerica Pyramid.

Images from Fox San Francisco show the three performers dressed in orange being helping with wires as they scaled the structure.

On its website, BANDALOOP said it honors "nature, community, and the human spirit through perspective-bending dance."

"An innovator in vertical performance, BANDALOOP seamlessly weaves dynamic physicality, intricate choreography and climbing technology to turn the dance floor on its side," it said.