San Francisco

San Francisco-area dance troupe rappels on side of Transamerica Pyramid building in death-defying performance

Members of BANDALOPP, an Oakland-based dance troupe, were being held by wires on the side of the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco

Louis Casiano
An acrobatic group was seen rappelling on San Francisco’s Transamerica building, one of the tallest skyscrapers in the city.

A group of entertainers were seen Monday dancing and rappelling on the side of San Francisco's most iconic skyscrapers in a death-defying performance.

Members of BANDALOPP, an Oakland-based dance troupe, rappelled up and down the Transamerica Pyramid building, the city's second-tallest, on Monday afternoon. 

An Image of three performers on the side of the Transamerica Pyramid building in San Francisco

Performers with the Oakland, California-based BANDALOPP dance troupe performing on San Francisco's Transameria Pyramid building on Monday.  (KTVU)

The San Francisco Police Department said the perforce was a permitted event, posting on X" "Don't be alarmed, enjoy the show!"

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Transamerica Pyramid. 

Images from Fox San Francisco show the three performers dressed in orange being helping with wires as they scaled the structure. 

On its website, BANDALOOP said it honors "nature, community, and the human spirit through perspective-bending dance."

The dance performers dressed in orange seen from a distance on the Transamerica Pyramid building

The three performers were seen being held with wires while on the landmark Transamerica Pyramid building.  (KTVU)

"An innovator in vertical performance, BANDALOOP seamlessly weaves dynamic physicality, intricate choreography and climbing technology to turn the dance floor on its side," it said. 

