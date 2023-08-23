Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, Greg Gutfeld grow Fox News’ primetime audience after one month

Fox News Channel’s revamped primetime lineup of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld has grown the network’s audience after one month.

The new lineup launched on July 17 with "The Ingraham Angle" kicking things off at 7 p.m. ET, followed by "Jesse Watters Primetime" at 8 p.m. ET, "Hannity" remaining at 9 p.m. ET and "Gutfeld!" now beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

From its debut through the week of August 14-21, Fox News has grown 23% among total viewers and 31% among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54 compared to the month prior (June 17 through July 16) from 7-11 p.m. ET.

Fox News now occupies 44% of the primetime total viewer share, along with 38% of the total demo audience. The lineup has a staggering 200% advantage over CNN among total viewers and 53% in the demo, while topping MSNBC by 28% in total viewers and 21% in the category sought by advertisers.

Last week as breaking news surrounding former President Trump’s indictment in Georgia dominated the news cycle, Fox News averaged 1.1 million total day viewers while CNN settled for 551,000. Fox News has now been the No. 1 network in all of cable among total viewers for 131 consecutive weeks.

During primetime, Fox News averaged 1.6 million viewers compared to 770,000 for CNN.

Ingraham dominated at 7 p.m. ET with 1.8 million viewers. "Jesse Watters Primetime," which was hosted by guests throughout the week, averaged 1.8 million viewers at 8 p.m. ET when CNN managed only 811,000 in the same timeslot.

"Hannity" delivered 2.1 million viewers at 9 p.m. ET as CNN’s Kaitlan Collins settled for only 834,000 at the same time despite the busy news cycle.

At 10 p.m. ET, "Gutfeld!" averaged 1.9 million viewers and topped the primetime lineup in the critical demo with 269,000 average viewers in the category. "FOX News @ Night with Trace Gallagher" averaged over one million viewers to thump CNN in both categories.

"The Five" averaged 2.6 million viewers to finish as the most-watched show in cable news, a feat that is nothing new for co-hosts Gutfeld, Watters, Dana Perino and Jeanine Pirro. The program has been the No. 1 cable news show for seven straight quarters.

Fox News aired 62 of the top 100 cable news telecasts last week.

Fox News Channel will air a one-hour special "OutKick on Fox" on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET, marking the first primetime event for OutKick on Fox News Channel. The company recently announced that OutKick content such as "OutKick The Show with Clay Travis," "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" and "Gaines For Girls" is now available on FOX Nation.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.