Fox News Channel to air primetime OutKick special with Clay Travis, Tomi Lahren and Charly Arnolt

Fox News Channel will air a one-hour special "OutKick on Fox" on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

OutKick founder Clay Travis and hosts Tomi Lahren and Charly Arnolt will provide their unfiltered opinions on sports, culture and other topics that directly impact Americans. "Gaines for Girls" host Riley Gaines, columnist Mary Katharine Ham and former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom are scheduled to be guests on the program.

The Sunday night special will mark the first primetime event for OutKick on Fox News Channel. The company recently announced that OutKick content such as "OutKick The Show with Clay Travis," "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" and "Gaines For Girls" is now available on FOX Nation.

New episodes of OutKick programs are available every night on FOX Nation, the direct-to-consumer, on-demand streaming service from Fox News, after they first air on OutKick.com and OutKick’s YouTube channel.

"OutKick has seen rapid growth over the last two years, and we are thrilled to begin streaming our authentic content with the loyal audience that FOX Nation has cultivated," Travis, OutKick's founder, said last month when the partnership was announced.

Fans of the OutKick content on FOX Nation will now have an opportunity to watch Travis, Lahren and Arnolt on Fox News Channel in primetime on Sunday, too.

Arnolt ditched ESPN earlier this year for the opportunity to speak her mind at OutKick without the fear of backlash or repercussions that came with her role at the Disney-owned network. She was directly recruited by Travis, the outspoken founder of the rapidly growing media operation that blends culture, sports, gambling and politics.

"OutKick was an intriguing place for me to land after being at ESPN for almost five years now because it just offers something that traditional sports networks don't, and that is the freedom of speech," Arnolt told Fox News Digital.

July marked 29 consecutive months that Fox News has crushed the competition among total day and primetime viewers, while nearly topping CNN and MSNBC combined during primetime. Fox News Channel aired 92 of the top 100 cable news telecasts for the month along the way, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers from 7-11 p.m. ET and 211,000 in the advertiser-coveted demo of adults age 25-54, sweeping CNN and MSNBC in all categories, winning combined in total viewers and more than tripling CNN’s total audience.

Fox News was the only network to surpass 1.5 million primetime viewers and the new lineup increased FNC’s share of the cable news audience versus the prior month from 41% to 48% in total viewers and from 34% to 42% among the demo.

Fox News also topped CNN and MSNBC combined on weekends, winning every hour on the schedule among total viewers.

Fox News and OutKick share common ownership.