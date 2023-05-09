Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: This invasion is being encouraged by the Biden administration

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Laura Ingraham discusses how the Biden border policies were ‘planned’ to ‘fundamentally change America’ on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham says the influx of illegal migrants is being "encouraged" by the Biden administration on "The Ingraham Angle." 

BORDER PATROL CLEARS WAY FOR MORE MIGRANT RELEASES TO CITY STREETS, SOURCES SAY: ‘THE DAM IS ABOUT TO BREAK’

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now you know, we spend more than $800 billion a year on our military, and the Pentagon just announced another $1.2 billion in assistance for Ukraine today. But for almost two-and-a-half years, our elected officials have allowed our country to be invaded. 

Yeah, I'm going to say it: invaded, overrun by millions of people who are gaming the system by fraudulently claiming asylum. Now countless others, several hundred-thousand at least, have gotten away. They've run, they've walked, they've waded across the border. We have no idea who these people are, where they are or what they're doing. Of course, this invasion is being encouraged and even facilitated by the Biden administration. 

Biden's puppeteers, they plan this because their goal is to fundamentally change America, not just politically every four years at the ballot box, every two years, but culturally. Now remember, in their thinking, that old traditional America is rotten to its core. 

