Laura Ingraham hosts town hall on school closures: 'It’s time to end this insanity' and get kids back in class

Fox News host Laura Ingraham hosted a special town hall on Friday's "Ingraham Angle" called "Time For Class" in which she slammed the teachers unions and school boards around the nation that have ignored science and kept children out of school.

INGRAHAM: Kids are suffering today.... The message to parents — your kids are disposable, but the teachers unions are forever.

This entire exercise has been nothing more than a shakedown for money and more political power – and what they’ve done to our kids—I’ve said this repeatedly and I’m going to say it again tonight—is its own form of child abuse.

When the history of this pandemic is written, among the many villains exposed will be the unions and school board members who put their own interests first and those of the children’s last. It’s time to end this insanity, follow the science and get kids back in school. It’s time for class.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LAURA INGRAHAM'S FULL MONOLOGUE