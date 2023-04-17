LAURA INGRAHAM: The GOP needs to start winning again

Fox News host Laura Ingraham laid out why the national GOP is "effectively useless" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: One would think that the supposed brainiacs and the old GOP guard would have straightened out the Pentagon, straightened out the intel community. Right? Wrong. Both institutions these days, they're just as woke as academia. After watching all these developments, most Republican voters who are populist, whether or not they identify that way, they've come to conclude that the GOP as a national institution is effectively useless. Now, state GOP may be effective in places like Alabama or Florida, but the national GOP? It's not going to stop China. It's not going to push the Republicans to enforce the borders. It's not going to reform the Pentagon. It's not going to lower the debt. It just won't. In fact, it was the acceptable wing of the GOP that gave Biden one of his biggest crowning achievements. That boondoggle infrastructure bill.

…

GOP LAWMAKERS BLAST ‘RINOS’ AFTER HOUSE PASSES $1.2T INFRASTRUCTURE BILL: ‘TIME TO NAME NAMES’

Voters see this and they think- Thanks, Mitch. And once you've concluded that the national GOP doesn't work well, you may as well support Trump. Well, maybe it's just a protest vote anyway, right? So if the GOP wants to change this dynamic, I'm not saying they should, but if they want to change this dynamic, they need to start winning. They need to start seeing articles in the national media about how Biden got played by McConnell, not the other way around.

We need to see progressives complaining that their guys are rolling over for Republicans instead of the other way around. And most of all, we need to see that the GOP has both the will and the ability to defeat the political forces, undermining America at home and abroad. Winning fixes everything. Reagan won a bunch of battles in the 1980s and the Bushes were still running on those victories in the 2000s. If the GOP starts winning again, most of its problems are going to go away. If the folks who run the GOP really want to beat Trump and nominate someone else, they need to show that they can beat the Democrats. And so far, no good.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP