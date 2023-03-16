LAURA INGRAHAM: Our first order of business under a new president is to turn this economy around

Laura Ingraham explains what issues GOP hopefuls should prioritize and why the establishment is upset with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' comments about the war in Ukraine on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Our first order of business under a new president is to totally turn this economy around. Any Republican who thinks that the 2024 election will be determined on woke issues, as interesting as they are and as important as they are, is going to find himself or herself disappointed in the end. But let's face it, we've tried Lindsey Graham's way. We've tried the Bushs' way. This is not personal. It didn't work. The war fanatics in the GOP and now in the Democrat Party, they don't seem to realize that we're not living in the America of 1988 when Reagan left office. Today, we're $31 trillion in debt, and many of our essential supply chains are dependent on China. And it happens to be our greatest adversary. That makes sense.

DESANTIS RATTLES ESTABLISHMENT GOP AFTER SAYING US INTEREST IN UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR IS NOT ‘VITAL’

Of course, our schools teach our kids that America was founded on racism, and our economy is so weak that when the Fed tries to raise interest rates to fight inflation, you get bank runs. Now, most of the old GOP supported and enriched China and weakened America, and now we're on the verge of one of the most serious geopolitical crises we have ever faced. Now, already it seems that China — not the U.S. — is considered the go-to superpower for negotiating peace and new alliances. That's a change. But if we don't get our economic house in order, this dynamic will be irreversible. We're going to find ourselves with zero leverage around the world when we need leverage most. So the last people that Ron DeSantis should be taking advice from are the very people who helped get America into this mess.

