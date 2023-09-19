FOX News host Laura Ingraham explains why fear is a powerful emotion that politicians use for "coercion and control" on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Fear is a powerful emotion. Now, sometimes fear is good because it spurs us to the right action. We take cover in a storm or we fight back if attacked, but lately, we've seen politicians use fear as a powerful weapon of coercion and control. "Get the shot or you're going to get COVID and die. Wear a mask or you could be on a ventilator." Now, these control freaks use a combination of threats and fear to get people they hope to change their behavior, and this requires relentlessly pounding home a simple message.

…

They've gone from global warming to climate change to Kamala's climate crisis. Now, Greta Thunberg must be so confused because we all know that if we're in a full-blown crisis, we all must suffer from anxiety.

…

Well, this sounds terrible, though, right? It sounds like we need to expand disability benefits, maybe, to include not just long COVID, but long climate anxiety. Now of course, the truth is it's not climate anxiety pushing young people away from getting married or deciding to have children or more children. For that, you can blame the left's permissive moral climate along with Biden's rotten economy — but nice try, Kamala.