Laura Ingraham: Experts have been 'woefully wrong or pathetically late' with COVID recommendations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) "have been either woefully wrong or pathetically late in their recommendations," during the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Wednesday.

"To make matters worse," said "The Ingraham Angle" host, "various made-for-TV doctors and analysts mindlessly repeat their drivel. Few have actually treated COVID patients or even remember their 11th grade biology. To this day, few have been held accountable for their mistakes."

Ingraham spotlighted the example of the Amish and Mennonite communities in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania who initially complied with stay-at-home orders before resuming traditional worship services in the spring of 2020

Allen Hoover, an administrator at Parochial Medical Center in New Holland -- one of the larger boroughs in the Amish part of Lancaster -- told the New York Post that while COVID initially ripped through the area "like a tsunami", the facility has not seen a single COVID patient in the past six weeks.

Hoover added that it is impossible to know the full extent of the virus outbreak in the community since, in his estimation, fewer than 10% of symptomatic patients agreed to be tested for the virus.

"The Amish have been living the 'really old' normal since last April," Ingraham pointed out. "No masks, no social distancing, no lockdown. The end result: Herd immunity ... horse-and-buggies beat the rest of America still wearing masks in their cars."

Turning to "the dangers of lockdowns," the host recalled that "we tried to warn red and blue states if they went the way of Europe and slow-rolled their reopening, the free states would ultimately leave them all behind. Governors of places like Texas and Florida tried this more nuanced approach."

Meanwhile, Ingraham added, people like Dr. Anthony Fauci were given an "outsized public platform" and reciprocated by blaming former President Donald Trump for "their own failures."