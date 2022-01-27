Ingraham: Democrats use 'dark money' for radical-left political aspirations within Supreme Court

Laura Ingraham criticized Democrats' attempts to exercise political control over the Supreme Court using "dark money" during Thursday's monologue.

Democrats intend to rush through a nominee "because that's what the left's dark-money trolls want," Ingraham said. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who was appointed by former President Bill Clinton, will retire at the end of his term, giving President Biden the opportunity to fulfill a campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the nation's highest court.

Since the announcement, multiple Democrats have expressed their plan to quickly push forward a nominee, Ingraham added.

"From the get-go, the push to get Justice Breyer to retire has been spearheaded by a shady network of … dark money groups that are working to subvert — not just to change or add to our judiciary — but to change our entire system of government and frankly, our entire way of life," she said on "The Ingraham Angle."

"It's a left-wing cartel that we warned you about over a year ago. Meet the opaquely-funded group called Demand Justice, which is really just a front group for the Sixteen Thirty Fund. Demand Justice is led by former Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon, who yesterday revealed how this group bullied Breyer off the court and how they want the court to help validate a far-left wish list of radical policies from climate to gun control."

Brian Fallon said on MSNBC, "A year ago, we started publicly calling for Justice Breyer to step down. What I hope happens is that this opens people's minds to what's possible in terms of what the Supreme Court could be, what it could look like, and we start to be a little bit bolder and more imaginative. In reaction to rulings that are going to come down in June on issues from abortion to gun safety to the ability to regulate greenhouse gases ... and that's going to be an occasion for Democrats to see the need to support expansion of the court."

Ingraham concluded that the left isn't even trying to pretend that it's looking for a nominee dedicated to the Constitution.

"Now, remember, they're not even trying to pretend that this nomination involves complex questions about statutory interpretation, constitutional philosophy or analysis," she said. "There's only one thing that matters to these vulture activists circling Breyer still warm on the site on his spot on the bench: using the court to do what Congress doesn't have the votes to enact. That's what they want. The better name for the group Demand Justice would be Demand Revolution."