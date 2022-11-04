LAURA INGRAHAM: It's the Democrats' candidates that stink, not ours

Laura Ingraham decried Democrats for sloppiness after giving into the "craziest demands" of progressives due to their 2020 presidential election victory during an "Ingraham Angle" town hall.

LAURA INGRAHAM: The first polls open 80 hours from now in a midterm election that will shape the direction of our country for at least the next two years and probably really for the next decade. So when the 2020 election was called for Biden, you might remember, Democrats got very cocky very quickly, and then they got sloppy, giving in to the craziest demands of the far-left on issues ranging from trans rights to stopping the Keystone pipeline.

LAURA INGRAHAM: LAST NIGHT WAS ‘EMBRASSING’ FOR THE PRESIDENT

And now, two short years later, look at the mess they've created. They stoked inflation, they've sabotaged our energy independence, and they wrecked our foreign policy. In fact, I was thinking about this tonight. I really can't think of a single issue that Biden and the Democrats have gotten right. And overwhelmingly, Americans do not think that democracy is at risk if the Democrats lose control of Congress, just like they don't think our country is systemically racist or defined by the events of January 6. And it turns out that it's their candidates, the Democrat candidates, who stink, not ours.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP