LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats are 'obviously concerned' ahead of the election

The election should be an easy win for Trump, Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Laura: Americans know leadership when they see it Video

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says the betting markets are moving back toward former President Trump on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Americans are "ready to turn the page on a sad four years" on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: To review: The economy, the border, hurricane management, unrest in the Middle East, a stalemate at best in Ukraine, and then a Democrat ticket hiding from the press — all these factors should make this an easy Trump win.  

TRUMP TARGETS BIDEN, HARRIS OVER FEDERAL RESPONSE TO HURRICANE: ‘INCOMPETENTLY MANAGED’ 

The Democrats are obviously concerned, and they didn't really think, I don't think, that Wisconsin would be this close, but it is. Even liberal Tammy Baldwin's Senate seat is not a sure thing. So, in these final weeks of the campaign, expect a blitz of appearances by the Obamas and other celebrities, the usual suspects. They're going to be trying to whip up enthusiasm for four more years of a figurehead president because if you're out there and you think, you know, "Biden was so bad," why on Earth would you think Kamala would be any better?  

She's just as inarticulate, but less experienced and more irritating. For all these reasons, at least right now, it seems like "MAGA rising" as America is ready to turn the page on a sad four years. That's the state of the race. 

