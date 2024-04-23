LAURA INGRAHAM: From day one, Alvin Bragg was on a political mission, not a legal one

Fox News host Laura Ingraham lays out the "conspiracy of dunces" in her opening monologue Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: From day one, Alvin Bragg was a man on a political, not a legal, mission. It was to charge Trump with whatever just to keep him in court. Maybe, maybe, get lucky and get a conviction. The truth is the underlying conduct doesn't even merit a misdemeanor charge because there is no intent to defraud without a federal crime in this case. This is a political hit job being run by one of Biden's DOJ's former top officials. Are we to actually believe that the lead prosecutor, Matthew Colangelo, just so happened to land this job at this time by accident? All right. One of the former top officials in the Biden DOJ? This has Biden's fingerprints all over it.

TRUMP TRIAL TO RESUME WITH GAG ORDER ARGUMENTS, TESTIMONY FROM EX-NATIONAL ENQUIRER PUBLISHER

It is all a sloppy mess to boot. Colangelo is trying to convince the jury that the case is about a criminal conspiracy and a cover-up. Trump, David Pecker and Michael Cohen, former Trump attorney, formed a conspiracy, he argued, to influence the election. Well, this guy's a piece of work. Colangelo should be sanctioned for trying to argue that there's a conspiracy here when he never charged Trump with a conspiracy. You can't prove this case without proving the facts on federal election law. And this is not a big revelation to any of you, but state courts have no jurisdiction over federal election law matters. I think it's becoming clear to all of you now.

Plus, if they were going to start charging conspiracies to affect an election, I have a question. Why wasn't Hillary Clinton and Fusion GPS charged under that same theory? The setup, the surveillance of Trump, the salacious and unverified Steele Dossier. All of it. For goodness sakes, $1 million went from the Clinton campaign and the DNC to a law firm, Perkins Coie, that funneled it to Steele, who then dug up the dirt. That was real election interference my friends.

If there's any conspiracy here, it would be, I don't know, kind of reasonable to find one inside Biden world where somehow one of Merrick Garland's top dogs wound up in Bragg's office as lead counsel against Trump.