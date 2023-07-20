LAURA INGRAHAM: Conservatives are actually moving markets

Fox News host Laura Ingraham explains how conservatives are moving markets and how Democrats are no longer getting Americans' hard-earned money for woke products on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: You'd think they'd learn when corporations or industry groups or sports franchises insult and even try to purge the values and views of tens of millions of Americans, it can backfire spectacularly. Take the bucket heads over at Anheuser-Busch. Their embrace of the trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney has been a total disaster for them. You can't overstate it. As Bud Light sales dropped 23.6% this year, year over year. Wow.

There's good news in the film and music industries as well. When country music star Jason Aldean's song "Try That In A Small Town" was pulled from CMT because it was offensive for taking on the 2020 riots, the public reacted by sending the song to the top of the charts, and then when attacks against the terrific new film "Sound of Freedom" started coming from the regime media, the public once again responded by buying more tickets. Now, it cost around $14 million to produce this film, and so far, it's made $100 million at the box office. That's a blockbuster.

