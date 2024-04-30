U of Florida praised for saying school ‘is not a daycare,’ agitators who break rules will face consequences

The University of Florida was praised by conservatives for declaring it is "not a daycare" and anti-Israel agitators who break rules will face consequences as campuses across America have been flooded with progressive antisemitic demonstrations.

"This is not complicated: The University of Florida is not a daycare, and we do not treat protesters like children — they knew the rules, they broke the rules, and they’ll face the consequences," said university spokesman Steve Orlando.

He noted that protesters – many of whom are outside agitators – were told they could exercise their right to free speech and free assembly.

"We also told them that clearly prohibited activities would result in a trespassing order from UPD (barring them from all university properties for three years) and an interim suspension from the university," Orlando said. "For days UPD patiently and consistently reiterated the rules. Today, individuals who refused to comply were arrested after UPD gave multiple warnings and multiple opportunities to comply."

Nine anti-Israel protesters were arrested Monday at the University of Florida, the state's flagship university located in Gainesville, according to reports, although it was unclear which, if any, were students.

Author Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, said, "This is the Florida way," in reaction to the statement as UF President Ben Sasse, a former U.S. Senator for Nebraska, continues to take steps to protect Jewish students on campus.

"This is a leadership cascade: @GovRonDeSantis sets the vision, @BenSasse enacts the policy, and aptly-named spokesman Steve Orlando reproduces the tone. Coordinated movement. Clear incentives. Perfect contrast with Columbia," Rufo added.

"Earlier this year, President Sasse fired the entire DEI department, eliminating a potential reservoir of support for pro-Hamas protestors and consolidating the administration around common sense priorities," Rufo continued. "The next move is to keep highlighting contrast with blue institutions."

Sasse has been a staunch critic of Hamas since the October 7 terror attack on Israel, and he said it should not be difficult for universities to protect free speech and religious pupils.

Another X user posted, "That's the no nonsense way and that's why Florida is no longer purple. People gravitate to common sense and decency."

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, reacted, "This is the way."

Others told schools such as Columbia University to "take note," and one person said the statement "is like conservative porn."

"Send your kids to the University of Florida instead of Columbia. They don't f--k around with terrorists," one person added.

"In places where Republicans have political power, universities increasingly sound different from before," Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology (CSPI) president Richard Hanania wrote.

Parents Defending Education president Nicki Neily added, "Oh look, a university that isn’t terrified of enforcing the rules against its students."

In March, the University of Florida announced it was firing all employees in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) positions and administrative appointments.

