LAURA INGRAHAM: China doesn't have to invade the United States to subdue and change us

Ingraham highlights the ways China has already infiltrated America's institutions

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Xi will go down as one of the most destructive people in history. It’s shameful that Biden and others won’t stand up to him.

Laura Ingraham highlighted the various areas that China holds influence over in America, and how Biden is "normalizing" relation with a tyrant on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, why would the White House grovel for a dialog with Xi? He's a man engaged in a nonstop campaign of domestic terror against any dissenters. And why would Biden's team seek to normalize relations with a brutal tyrant who hates everything? I mean, everything that we stand for. Now, the fact is, China doesn't have to invade the United States to subdue and change us. It already has. It has enormous influence on our lives here through the powerful people and institutions it's bought off, to the strategic acquisitions, to made to the technology it's stolen, to the deadly drugs it sent here. As long as it's run by the CCP, China is our enemy. 

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at an event to introduce new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 23, 2022.  (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

But not according to so many of our elites in politics and academia, entertainment and business. In fact, many in our billionaire class spend their days making excuses for the CCP, even apologizing for the most muted Western criticism. Like Michael Bloomberg, who famously claimed that Xi was not a dictator at all and that Xi listens to his people. Then last week, Bloomberg apologized to China when former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the CCP a coercive autocracy. That's a pretty bland word, if you ask me. So how sick is it that Bloomberg, who actually sits on a US government defense advisory board, is defending a dictatorship against the true words of an ally? 

