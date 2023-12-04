LAURA INGRAHAM: Bureaucracy is just another branch of the Democratic Party

FOX News host Laura Ingraham says Biden supporters want a system where bureaucracy hires and promotes from within on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden's supporters want to make sure that those bureaucrats are not chosen by the president or any elected official. They want a system whereby the bureaucracy hires its own members and promotions come from within. Now, remember, all that power held by unelected bureaucrats is wielded as the bureaucrats themselves want, not as the voters want. Welcome to the administrative state.

TAYLOR SWIFT, XI JINPING, VLADIMIR PUTIN AMONG TIME PERSON OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Now, of course, the press would tell you that bureaucrats are proud, civil servants, are trustworthy because they are chosen by a neutral process and they are supposed to act in accordance with the law. But no one, not a single person who knows anything about how Washington works, believes that our bureaucracy is neutral. Everyone understands that the bureaucracy is just another branch of the Democratic Party.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here's the bottom line: Democracy should mean a system in which the voters have power. In our country these days, it's a system whereby the government can be used against the people. So, President Trump is right. That system has to be changed and the louder the press squeals about this plan to take power from the bureaucrats and give it back to the voters and the officials they choose, the more you can be confident that he's right and they're wrong. That's "The Angle."