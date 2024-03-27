LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden isn't leading a political movement, it's a cult of conformity

Fox News host Laura Ingraham accuses NBC News of being an "extension of the DNC" after the network cut ties with former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Liberals claim to cherish diversity. They pretend to hold it sacrosanct. They worship at its altar...

They canned McDaniel . It's the shortest tenure in TV history, I think, but why? Well, because she supports Donald Trump — period — and because she didn't denounce him after the election or after January 6. Believe no other explanation they provide about why they got rid of her. She's not a random pundit. This is a former chairwoman of the RNC.

NBC'S OUSTING OF RONNA MCDANIEL REINFORCES STATUS AS ANTI-TRUMP, PRO-BIDEN NETWORK

Now, believe it or not, this is great news, not for Ronna of course, but certainly for the election. The truth is, these people have so little faith in Biden's record, or the power of their own ideas, that their only response is to silence and defame. They certainly can't risk anyone watching NBC and being persuaded by Ronna or anyone like her. Forget the fact that at least half of the voting public, potential viewers as well, agree with her. Now, this isn't the news business. This is simply an extension of the DNC.

Democrats have given up on trying to persuade voters through debate and policy success. That was the old way of politics. Now it's just a constant campaign of control, propaganda and suppression. Biden is not leading a political movement. No way. It's just a cult of conformity.