Laura Ingraham: These are the four C's of Biden's apocalypse

Laura Ingraham criticized Joe Biden for what she dubbed the "Four Cs of the Apocalypse," listing the failures of the administration she said are harming Americans.

The first "C of the Apocalypse," Ingraham said, is cost.

Ingraham shared her experience looking for a new car and learning that rather than flipping houses, people are now flipping cars.

"People are selling cars they bought two years ago for a return of 25 to 30% more than what they first purchased it," said Ingraham.

Ingraham said despite these rising costs, the Biden administration will not do what it takes to solve the problem.

NEWT GINGRICH: DEMOCRATS USING BIDEN'S BUILD BACK BETTER PLAN TO PAY OFF THEIR BILLIONAIRE ALLIES

"All of this is on the Democrats who refuse to return to the Trump policies that actually worked."

"Reopen the economy fully, remove the regulatory shackles, hands-off oil and gas, drop the mandates, and stop the spending," she continued.

Ingraham said there is "zero historical justification" for the policies Biden has implemented that have led to the rising costs.

"They’ve been wrong on literally everything they said on the economy," she said. "Like paying people to stay out of the workforce."

The second "C of the Apocalypse" Ingraham said is COVID and Biden’s mismanagement of the pandemic.

"The devastation could last for decades," she said.

Ingraham’s third "C of the Apocalypse," is crime, and the Democrat failure to stop the rise in violence across the country.

GREG GUTFELD: WELCOME TO THE DECADE OF LOWER EXPECTATIONS

"If people don’t feel safe on the streets, then everything else eventually is going to break down," she said.

"The Democrats’ default initial reaction to any problem is to deny it’s a problem."

Finally, Ingraham said the fourth "C of the Apocalypse" is Critical Race Theory or CRT.

WHAT IS CRITICAL RACE THEORY?

Like crime, Ingraham said, Democrats deny CRT is even an issue, but "so-called anti-racist books and lectures have become a mainstay in schools across America."

"Kids know more after 8th grade about George Floyd than they do George Washington," she said. "It is absolutely abhorrent. And not popular among parents, just look at what happened in Virginia."

Overall, Ingraham said things are not better with Joe Biden as president than Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Americans are poorer than they were on the day Biden became president, COVID fears haven’t subsided…crime is raging, and BLM is threatening New York. And the teachers unions are still running schools into the ground."

"If that’s success, I’d hate to see failure," Ingraham concluded.