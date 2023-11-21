Biden has serious border problem as Democrats increasingly sound like Trump immigration hawks in polls

A new Washington Post report warned the Biden administration that its 2024 re-election bid may be facing more challenges as new polling shows even Democratic Party voters are sounding like "immigration hawks in the GOP."

Published on Tuesday, the article said the Democratic Party needs to take note of the shift the party is taking on immigration, now that cities in blue states – like New York City –are being stretched thin by the migrant crisis.

"Panicky Democrats don’t need anything else to fret about ahead of the 2024 election. But high on the list of things that probably should register for them right now is the southern border," The Post reported. "That’s because the pro-immigration moment that Donald Trump rather unwittingly ushered in appears to be coming to a close. Even the Democratic base is concerned."

The Washington Post detailed several recent polls as evidence for the warning, like a "remarkable" Siena College poll that revealed the party’s voters are saying things on the topic that are "reminiscent of the views of immigration hawks in the GOP."

Of those polled in New York City – where Mayor Eric Adams has accused the Biden administration of contributing to their migrant crisis – "Nearly as many New York Democrats said migrants coming to the state over the past 20 years have been a ‘burden’ (35 percent) as said they have been a ‘benefit’ (37 percent)," The Post wrote. "Seventy-five percent of New York Democrats said the recent influx of migrants to the state was at least a ‘somewhat serious’ problem," with 47 percent declaring it’s a "very serious" problem.

The Post also noted 53% of New Yorkers told Siena College pollsters they agree with the statement, "New Yorkers have already done enough for new migrants and should now work to slow the flow of migrants to New York."

Alluding to other polling showing similar results, The Post said it was "hardly the only evidence that the Democratic base and the country are shifting in a more concerned and immigration-skeptical direction — and in a particularly troublesome way for President Biden and his party."

The report mentioned two recent Fox News polls revealing "a majority of Democrats" were "very concerned" about securing the border, and "three-quarters of Democrats" see the current situation at the border as an "emergency." "That’s double the 37 percent saying the same in early 2019," The Post noted.

The report also highlighted how a Fox News poll from this month and NBC News poll from September found U.S. voters currently favor Republicans to handle immigration, and remarked how these numbers show "how drastically this issue has shifted; in fact, NBC polling showed Democrats had held an edge on immigration throughout Trump’s presidency."

The article further recalled how a Quinnipiac poll from the Trump era found that 6 out of 10 Americans doubted the usefulness of a border wall but now new polls show the most support for a border wall since 2016.