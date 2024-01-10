LAURA INGRAHAM: American kids always come last in liberal La La Land

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to New York City kicking children out of James Madison High School in Brooklyn to make way for nearly 2,000 asylum-seekers.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Mayor Adams puts on a good show, but the truth is in liberal La La Land, American kids always come last. Just ask the parents at James Madison High School in Brooklyn. Yesterday they were told that their sons and daughters had to return to remote learning because 2,000 migrants who'd been living in tents were being moved temporarily into their gymnasium.

…

Now, Mayor Adams treats them not as trespassers but as honored guests. Like all states and cities run by liberals. New York's a place where working-class Americans, they're always going to be treated like second-class citizens. Adams focuses on making migrants feel as comfortable as possible, bragging in a tweet that his teams were doing a great job keeping asylum seekers safe and dry.

At the same time, when American students are being kicked out of schools to make room for migrants. There are Republicans right now on Capitol Hill trying to help Biden by doing a deal with them on border security. Now, if Biden and his big donors wanted to stop the flow of migrants here, they don't need Republicans' help.

Biden has all the legal authority he has right now and all the authority he needs to end this invasion tonight. But the establishment in both parties want the border to stay open, and they don't want it to be an issue during the campaign that's going to end up helping Trump. No way. So this phony deal won't do a darn thing to stop Biden from rolling millions of migrants into the United States in the coming year.