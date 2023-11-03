LAURA INGRAHAM: America doesn't have a real president, it has a figurehead

FOX News host Laura Ingraham criticizes the left's handling of the Israel-Hamas war and potentially negotiating with terrorists on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The rule is that you don't negotiate with terrorists, right? You don't give them an inch because they'll take a mile. In the case of Hamas, we know they'll use a lull in the fighting to burrow in, resupply and stoke more anti-Israel sentiment worldwide. To survive, Hamas needs a break in the action. They know it and Hezbollah knows it.

Now, remember, their goal is to destroy Israel, period. And they'll use endless pro-Palestinian propaganda to keep Hamas alive, which keeps their dream of destroying the Jewish people alive. And despite claiming to be staunch supporters of Israel, the White House is playing right into their hands. Secretary of State Tony Blinken flew to Israel again with a clear message to Netanyahu: Stop. Supposedly they just want more time to get more hostages released. So of course, we all want the hostages released, but as the "Angle" predicted, Hamas is using its hostages as bargaining chips, releasing a few yesterday, which the administration cited was proof that their efforts were paying off. And then anonymous administration officials told CNN that in conversations with Netanyahu, Biden has warned that Israel will be judged harshly by the international community if it doesn't take steps to significantly ease humanitarian suffering and minimize Palestinian civilian deaths.

Now, this is what you have to understand: Biden's team is leaking these details because they know that they're losing political support at home from his pro-Palestinian voters, who, as we've seen, have taken to the streets because they're trying — the Biden people are — they're trying to send signals of "we hear you" to the pro-Hamas wing of their own party.

