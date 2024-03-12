Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

LAURA: Hur's report transcript is worse than we even thought

Laura reacts to Biden's five-hour interview

Laura: This is the collapse of the great Biden cover-up

Laura: This is the collapse of the great Biden cover-up

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out President Biden's 'debilitated mental state' following Robert Hur's testimony on Capitol Hill on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham breaks down former special counsel Robert Hur’s testimony on Capitol Hill following the Biden classified documents scandal on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Special counsel Robert Hur's report released on Feb. 8 painted a disturbing portrait of a mentally confused and forgetful Joe Biden. Democrats cried "foul" at the time. 

BIDEN, CLINTON, OBAMA TO APPEAR AT LAVISH FUNDRAISER WITH STEPHEN COLBERT 

In response, Republicans and "The Angle" — we urged the DOJ to release the entire transcript of Biden's five-hour interview that occurred over two days with the special counsel's office. Let Americans see if Hur's characterization of Biden as a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory was accurate. 

Today, before Mr. Hur’s testimony on Capitol Hill began, the transcript was finally released. Now, it doesn't just confirm what we already knew about Biden's dishonesty, about the classified documents in his garage and his debilitated mental state. It's worse than we even thought. 

