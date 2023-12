Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Global Latin music star Daddy Yankee recently bid farewell to his music career and announced he will be dedicating his life to evangelizing the world "for Jesus."

During the final show of his farewell tour in Puerto Rico on Sunday, the "Gasolina" and "Despacito" star said a tearful goodbye to his fans and claimed that he would be giving the rest of his life to Christ, as he has found committing to Christianity much more meaningful.

After playing "Gasolina," the 2004 reggaeton hit that catapulted him to superstardom, the artist launched into his speech in Spanish.

JAMIE FOXX ADMITS HE 'COULDN'T WALK' AFTER MYSTERY ILLNESS: 'I SAW THE TUNNEL. I DIDN'T SEE THE LIGHT'

"My people, this day for me is the most important day of my life. And I want to share it with you because living a life of success is not the same as living a life with purpose," he said.

Yankee, the Puerto Rican star whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, told the 18,000 people at the La Meta venue that his life of global superstardom, travel, and riches had not gotten him the fulfillment he truly desired.

"I have to confess that those days are over. Someone was able to fill that emptiness," he said, alluding to his Savior.

Prior to fully revealing his next move, Yankee quoted an iconic Bible verse, which asks, "What good will it be for a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?"

He then declared, "That is why tonight, I recognize, and I am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for Him."

FORMER ABC NEWS HOSTS WHO HAD AFFAIR BREAK SILENCE ON SCANDAL WITH NEW PODCAST

Rodriquez also expressed that everything he has gained from his career in music will be used in service to his faith, stating, "All the tools that I have in my possession, such as music, social networks, platforms, a microphone — everything that Jesus gave me — is now for his kingdom. Thank you very much, Puerto Rico, and I hope that you walk with me in this new beginning."

Rodriguez also urged his fans to "follow Jesus Christ, who is the way, the truth and the life."

The artist also said a brief prayer, stating, "Just like Jesus, with his mercy, allowed me to travel the world, in your mercy, Father, I hope you allow me to evangelize the world from Puerto Rico. Amen."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to his heartfelt words, light-up drones formed the shape of a cross and the words, "Cristo Viene," ("Christ will come") in the sky over the venue at the end of the show.

Rodriguez's team was reached for comment and have yet to respond.