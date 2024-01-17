How the late Suzanne Somers went from fired to fortune: 'I never needed a job again'

Odds are, you've probably heard of a ThighMaster, or maybe you've even used one – a piece of twisted metal connected by a hinge, allowing the user to squeeze their thighs together and work their hip adductors.

The late Suzanne Somers revolutionized the product in the '90s and imprinted herself into infomercial history with the likes of other women who helped steer the perception of infomercials in America from "selling out" to cashing in.

"I was certainly one of the first who went from primetime to an infomercial," she said, shortly before her death.

In one of her final interviews before losing her battle with breast cancer in October 2023, the "Three's Company" and "Step by Step" star described how it felt to help revolutionize the sales method, speaking with Fox News in an interview later featured on Fox Nation's new three-part series, "The Infomercials that Sold Us," hosted by comedian Dennis Miller.

"ThighMaster was pitched to me originally as a ‘V-toner,’ and the guy was pitching it as an upper body workout, and I'm looking at him, and I'm listening to him. I said, ‘Does it work for the inner thighs?’ He said, ‘Yeah, but, you know, this works for the upper body.’"

The blonde bombshell-turned-businesswoman took the product to television and became a fitness star and namesake for the exercise equipment that promises to help you "squeeze your way to firmer thighs."

The orders came in en masse, signaling the success of a product that's still for sale today.



In the days before, stars would go overseas to shoot commercials to avoid the illusion that they had somehow "sold out" in the U.S., Miller explained.

"Money is everything in Hollywood. Big law and commercials are very tempting," he said.

"The shoot days are short. Paychecks are big. So, in the days before social media, Hollywood agents came up with a clever workaround. Their clients would make commercials, but they wouldn't do them here. They would take it overseas." he continued to explain.

"But three women changed the rules of the game and paved the way for stars to do infomercials right here in the good old U.S.A.," Miller said.

Somers was one of them.

After rising to fame on the popular ‘70s and ’80s ABC Emmy-winning sitcom "Three's Company" as the lovably dim-witted Chrissy Snow, she was fired in 1980 after asking for pay equal to her male costar, John Ritter.

"I will forever ever be grateful to 'Three's Company.' Wow, what an opportunity to create a character so beloved. I had all this name recognition. I was known all over the world, but then I got fired for asking to be paid commensurate with the men," she said.

"Who knew Chrissy Snow would be the first feminist? So now here I am. I sat there, and I thought, how did I go from being on top of the world to now? I can't even get an interview. I couldn't get an interview because I was considered trouble."



The ThighMaster rejuvenated her career after the firing, however. She became one of Home Shopping Network’s top-selling brands in 1992 and went on to accomplish other feats – writing books and launching other products ranging from protein to skincare.

"There was also a satisfaction of comeuppance," Somers said. "I have to say ‘Take this, "Three's Company" and ABC.' It's about reinvention. I never needed a job again in Hollywood. If something came my way, and it was interesting, I would take it or entertain it, but I am right where I want to be."

