Comedian Dennis Miller joins Fox Nation to host new series, 'The Infomercials That Sold Us'

Renowned comedian Dennis Miller made his grand debut on Fox Nation for its newest series, "The Infomercials That Sold Us," diving into what is at the heart of some of the ultimate American success stories.

Miller, who is best known for his nine-year role hosting the live talk show "Dennis Miller Live" on HBO, touted the new series and how it encompasses the "ultimate American success story."

"I am very proud to be a part of this project," he said. "It’s easy to dismiss the Willy Lomans who hawked products on late-night TV as nothing more than easy punchlines. But ‘The Infomercials That Sold Us’ shows us the humanity of these pitch people; who came from nothing and, armed with self-belief and perhaps a fine mop, made themselves wealthy and famous. It’s the ultimate American success story."

Fox Nation President Lauren Petterson announced Wednesday, "We’re excited to kick off 2024 with legendary comedian Dennis Miller guiding viewers through the early days of the infomercial phenomenon which played a pivotal role in the cultural zeitgeist of that era."

Miller himself is no stranger to late-night television, having been the "Weekend Update" anchor on "Saturday Night Live" for several years alongside various additional on-screen roles.

Fox Nation's three-part series premiered on January 10, exploring the evolution of infomercials - and the successful business minds behind them - used to dominate late-night television to capitalize on achieving the American Dream.

The series features three episodes that unpack the cultural phenomenon and ever-evolving nature of the sales trend - beginning with the 1980s and ending in the early 2000s.

When the new business arena first gained traction in 1984, salespeople nationwide were ecstatic that a rule, limiting the number of infomercials, was lifted by the FCC. Freedom was now on the horizon for hungry business people looking for a unique avenue to make money.

But by the 1990s, the lack of a barrier-to-entry had led the industry to a crisis… until celebrities started to join in on the lucrative late-night ploy, including names like Justin Bieber and Cindy Crawford.

Fast-forward to the early 2000s, Miller explores how aspiring salespeople were battling their toughest challenge yet: the internet and social media.

The series features various sit-down interviews with Hollywood icons, including Tony Robbins, Brooke Burke, Melissa Rivers, Leeza Gibbons, Billy Banks, Vince Offer and more. The show also includes the late Suzanne Somers, who sat down for one of her final in-depth interviews prior to her passing in October 2023.